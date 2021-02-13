Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,967 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $8,899,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.