Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

