Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.54

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 3880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.97, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.