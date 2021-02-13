Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $632,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.