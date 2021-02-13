Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.4% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

