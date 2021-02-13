Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,990 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 527,407 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after purchasing an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

