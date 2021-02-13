Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -25.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

