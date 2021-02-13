Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Friday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average of €4.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.