Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

