Comerica Bank Has $3.34 Million Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,620,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 36.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $128.95 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

