Comerica Bank Has $3.22 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

