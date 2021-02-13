Comerica Bank Has $3.10 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $29.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.