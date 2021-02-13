Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

