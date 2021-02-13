Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Vonage worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $15.35 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

