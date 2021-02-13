Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $53.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

