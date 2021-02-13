Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Trading Down 16.7%

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Comba Telecom Systems (OTCMKTS:COBJF)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

