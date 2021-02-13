Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

