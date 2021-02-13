Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 363,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

