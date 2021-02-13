Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.14 Million

Brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $828.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.85 million and the highest is $857.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Colfax by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Colfax by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 759,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.