Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.83. Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 23,205 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$82.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.18.

About Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

