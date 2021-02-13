CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0002

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $61,573.57 and $4.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

