CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce $6.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. 1,565,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

