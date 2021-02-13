Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%.

NET traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,506. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,133,826 shares of company stock valued at $80,970,627 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

