Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 37544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $27,990,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $14,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

