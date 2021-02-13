Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp Sells 32,873 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CLSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 308,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.