ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

