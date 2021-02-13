ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE CTR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
