Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.44

Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), with a volume of 228972406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

About Clear Leisure plc (CLP.L) (LON:CLP)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

