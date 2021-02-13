Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.