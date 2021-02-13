Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.