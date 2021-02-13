Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $2.20 by Analysts at Citigroup

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.69.

CCO opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

