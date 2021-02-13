Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Akumin from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

TSE:AKU opened at C$4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a PE ratio of -207.50. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.16.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

