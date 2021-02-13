Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

