Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $30,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $8.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.03. The company had a trading volume of 651,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

