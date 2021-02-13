Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $799,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 83,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.75. 2,096,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,286. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

