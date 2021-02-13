Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ford Motor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 458,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 277,595 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 47,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE F remained flat at $$11.45 during trading hours on Friday. 44,401,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,210,367. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

