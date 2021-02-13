Citigroup Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 19,758.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

