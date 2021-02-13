Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.93.

CGX stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.42. The stock has a market cap of C$747.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

