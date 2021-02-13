Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 46.2% in January

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CNNB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

