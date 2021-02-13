CIMIC Group Limited (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 799.36.

About CIMIC Group

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

