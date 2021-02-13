CIMIC Group Limited (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 799.36.
About CIMIC Group
