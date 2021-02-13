Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 334,759 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

XEC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.