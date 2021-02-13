CIBC Raises Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $64.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price upped by CIBC from $32.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

