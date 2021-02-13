CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $156.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

