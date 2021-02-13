CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 921 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,313,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 29,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

QRVO stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

