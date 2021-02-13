CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 191 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.