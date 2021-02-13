CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,361 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 390,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

DSGX opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

