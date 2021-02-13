CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,361 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 390,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
DSGX opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.
Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
