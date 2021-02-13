CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.31. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,693,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,920 shares in the company, valued at C$5,196,646.67. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$38,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

