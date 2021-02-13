Chronologic Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $170,353.75 and $3.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 63.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

