Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHYHY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,869. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHYHY. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

