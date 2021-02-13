Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 1,099,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,137,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

