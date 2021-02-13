China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.20. 5,870,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average session volume of 506,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.07.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

